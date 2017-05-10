Man dies after sustaining injuries in fire on former Electric Cowboy property
A 65-year-old man died Sunday after sustaining injuries from a fire at the caretaker's residence on the Electric Cowboy property. Richard Vanderbilt was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center by ambulance after firefighters responded to a structure fire at 4423 E. Broad St. about 11:52 p.m. Saturday, said Texarkana, Ark., fire marshal Stephen Johnson.
