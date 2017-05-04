Locals gather to observe Day of Prayer

Locals gather to observe Day of Prayer

Gwenda Jimmerson leads prayer in a small group during the National Day of Prayer celebration Thursday at the Downtown Post Office in Texarkana. Participants thanked God for being born in America and prayed for guidance in the future.

