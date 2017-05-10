Jail inmate accused of pulling alarm,...

Jail inmate accused of pulling alarm, causing evacuation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

An inmate accused of causing an evacuation of the Arkansas Community Correction Unit in Texarkana is facing criminal charges in Miller County. Jeremy Chance Tyler, 22, was serving a 72-month sentence for breaking and entering assessed him last year in Polk County, Ark., in the Texarkana unit of the Department of Community Correction when he allegedly caused officials to order the facility evacuated, according to an arrest affidavit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) 17 hr wild_for_jesus 61
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 18 hr wild_for_jesus 2
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr '17 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr '17 Curious 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,649 • Total comments across all topics: 281,021,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC