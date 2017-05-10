Jail inmate accused of pulling alarm, causing evacuation

An inmate accused of causing an evacuation of the Arkansas Community Correction Unit in Texarkana is facing criminal charges in Miller County. Jeremy Chance Tyler, 22, was serving a 72-month sentence for breaking and entering assessed him last year in Polk County, Ark., in the Texarkana unit of the Department of Community Correction when he allegedly caused officials to order the facility evacuated, according to an arrest affidavit.

