In 2018, schools to shuffle Texarkana...

In 2018, schools to shuffle Texarkana, Mills, Dollarway to drop

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Texarkana, which has played sports in the Arkansas Activities Association's two largest classifications since the modern era began in 1968, saw its enrollment fall to 857.33 students over a three-year average, which makes the southwest Arkansas school the largest Class 5A school. Sylvan Hills, located in Sherwood in Pulaski County, moves up from Class 5A to Class 6A, with its enrollment increasing from 712 students to 1,005.33, good for the state's 24th largest school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) Apr 12 bluestreak returns 60
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar '17 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar '17 Crazy guy 8
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,448 • Total comments across all topics: 280,734,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC