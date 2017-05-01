In 2018, schools to shuffle Texarkana, Mills, Dollarway to drop
Texarkana, which has played sports in the Arkansas Activities Association's two largest classifications since the modern era began in 1968, saw its enrollment fall to 857.33 students over a three-year average, which makes the southwest Arkansas school the largest Class 5A school. Sylvan Hills, located in Sherwood in Pulaski County, moves up from Class 5A to Class 6A, with its enrollment increasing from 712 students to 1,005.33, good for the state's 24th largest school.
