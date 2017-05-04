House Fire
Five units of the Texarkana, Ark., Fire Department respond to a house fire Saturday at 926 Grand Ave. Captain Charlie Smith was not sure at the scene what caused the fire, but all utilities were cut off to the home and no one was inside. Neighbors said people were working on renovating the home that once belonged to Charles Pierce, director of the "Legend of Boggy Creek" and "The Town that Dreaded Sundown."
