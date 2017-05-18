Historic Texarkana: Should Twin Cities spend tax dollars to restore, preserve old buildings?
The structure has been allowed to become derelict and dangerous over the years and, despite efforts to restore or at least preserve part of the building, it's coming down. We also saw work get under way on a new middle school for Liberty-Eylau, replacing the 1938 vintage rock school structure, though plans call for a portion of the old facade to be incorporated into the new school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missy Haywood
|15 hr
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC