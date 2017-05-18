Hands-on fun available for children today

Hands-on creating and taking things apart to learn is the theme of the very first Tinkerfest today at Discovery Place. The Texarkana Museums System will have roughly two dozen tinkering stations both inside and in front of the interactive museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. "The purpose is just to have a big festival where kids can get exposed to arts, crafts, science, things that are sort of some of the arts that have been lost on children of today," explained Velvet Cool, TMS board president.

