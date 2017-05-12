Friday's done
Advocates for the homeless are busy on social media organizing resistance to a proposed Little Rock ordinance aimed at ending regular feeding programs in parks for the homeless. Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|1 hr
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|1 hr
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC