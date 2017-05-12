Friday's done

Friday's done

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Arkansas Times

Advocates for the homeless are busy on social media organizing resistance to a proposed Little Rock ordinance aimed at ending regular feeding programs in parks for the homeless. Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) 1 hr wild_for_jesus 61
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 1 hr wild_for_jesus 2
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr '17 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr '17 Curious 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,004,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC