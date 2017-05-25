Friday is last day to get amnesty in exchange for child safety seats
Friday is the last day Arkansas-side police and the district court are offering amnesty for those who donate new child safety seats. Arkansas child restraint laws state: "Infants from birth to at least 20 pounds should be restrained in a rear-facing or convertible seat rear-facing, and children weighing 20 to 60 pounds are required to be restrained in a convertible seat facing forward, forward-facing seat or booster seat."
