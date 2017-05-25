Friday is last day to get amnesty in ...

Friday is last day to get amnesty in exchange for child safety seats

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Friday is the last day Arkansas-side police and the district court are offering amnesty for those who donate new child safety seats. Arkansas child restraint laws state: "Infants from birth to at least 20 pounds should be restrained in a rear-facing or convertible seat rear-facing, and children weighing 20 to 60 pounds are required to be restrained in a convertible seat facing forward, forward-facing seat or booster seat."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) May 20 Pleaser55 29
Missy Haywood May 19 Terry 1
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) May 14 wild_for_jesus 61
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 May 14 wild_for_jesus 2
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May 9 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr '17 anonnascum 20
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr '17 wild_for_jesus 12
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC