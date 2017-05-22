Fouke citizens group to discuss estate planning at meeting
The Citizens For A Better Community will host a seminar about estate planning at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stanley Davis Community Center in Fouke, Ark. Texarkana attorney Kelvin Wyrick will discuss estate planning which includes probates, wills, power of attorney, family trust and elder law, said spokeswoman Kelli Barnett.
Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
