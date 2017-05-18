For a good cause: Students, community flood child care center's library with donated books

Pastor of the Church of the Living God Terry Taylor sorts through book, games, and other supplies that were donated to the library at W.T. Daniels Child Development Center. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Order of the Eastern Star, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., and St. James School all donated supplies to outfit the library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.