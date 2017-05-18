First responders get a free meal Wedn...

First responders get a free meal Wednesday at area McDonald's

For Emergency Medical Services Appreciation Week, McDonald's restaurants in Texarkana; Ashdown, Ark.; and Atlanta and Leary, Texas, will provide free meals for all first responders from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release from Fox Sports Radio 1400. During this time, all first responders including emergency medical services, law enforcement and firefighters can come into any of the above mentioned McDonald's restaurants for a free meal.

