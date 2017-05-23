Family of slain officer asks for help
Supporters of law enforcement and Worrell's family are asking people to write letters to the Arkansas Parole Board and let them know they believe John Lohbauer should not be granted parole. Arkansas Parole Board Two Union National Plaza 105 W. Capitol Ave. #500 Little Rock, AR 72201-5730 Letters to the parole board should be received by May 31 and contain the name John C. Lohbauer #070497.
