Faith and Funding: Is Texas House right to protect adoption, foster agencies from lawsuits?
On Wednesday, the Texas House of Representatives approved a bill giving legal protection to publicly funded adoption and foster care agencies that refuse to work with prospective parents who are not Christian or who are unmarried or gay. Critics say the bill amounts to discrimination paid for by tax dollars from all Texans, including those being discriminated against.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 3
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC