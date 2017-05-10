Education News

Texarkana, Ark., Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the recipients of the Good Citizen award. Recognized were Kaylee Dunphy of Arkansas High School, Mackenzie Cross of Fouke High School and ROTC recipient Daly Brown of Arkansas High School.

