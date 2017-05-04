Downtown tour set for next weekend

Main Street Texarkana will host an Imagine the Possibilities Tour in downtown next weekend to correspond with the statewide launch of downtowntx.org by the Texas Historical Commission, an MST spokeswoman said. The tour will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and starts at the Museum of Regional History, 219 N. State Line Ave. It will showcase available properties downtown on both sides of the state line.

