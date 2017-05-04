Disgraced preacher, child sex abuser Tony Alamo dies
In this July 23, 2009, file photo, Tony Alamo, left, is escorted to a waiting police car outside the federal courthouse in Texarkana, Ark. Alamo, a one-time street preacher whose apocalyptic ministry grew into a multimillion-dollar network of businesses and property before he was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered his wives, died in prison Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Wed
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC