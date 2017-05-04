Disgraced preacher, child sex abuser Tony Alamo dies

In this July 23, 2009, file photo, Tony Alamo, left, is escorted to a waiting police car outside the federal courthouse in Texarkana, Ark. Alamo, a one-time street preacher whose apocalyptic ministry grew into a multimillion-dollar network of businesses and property before he was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered his wives, died in prison Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

