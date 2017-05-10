Convicted felon arrested on drugs and...

Convicted felon arrested on drugs and weapons charges after allegedly driving at high rate of speed

A convicted felon was arrested on several drug and weapons charges after pulling into a parking lot off State Line Avenue late Sunday and allegedly attempting to elude officers, an official said. LeRoydrick Rashad Dickerson, 27, of Texarkana, Ark., was observed by officers driving a red Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed in the wrong lane of traffic in the 3500 block of Ash Street about 9:56 p.m. Sunday, said Kristi Bennett, Texrkana, Ark., Police Department spokeswoman.

