Clarification
Because of a reporting error, a story on a Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors meeting in Tuesday's edition misdescribed recent correspondence among city officials. City Manager Kenny Haskin did not send an email through City Clerk Heather Soyars' office to every board member but Ward 2 Director Laney Harris.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar '17
|Crazy guy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC