City to spend $1.4M on sewer main projects: Officials also introduce...

City staff introduced a dozen new measures, including a pair of proposed sewage construction contracts at Monday's meeting of the Texarkana, Texas, City Council. The council heard first briefings on 12 measures including those contracts and Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department's "swap time" policy on how firefighters may trade shifts.

