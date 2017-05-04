Church to host fish fry for police of...

Church to host fish fry for police officers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The staff and congregation at Beech Street First Baptist Church will hold a fish fry Saturday for Texarkana, Ark., Police Department and Miller County Sheriff's Office. The meal, which will be prepared by church members, will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2077 Cook Road, Texarkana, Ark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 Wed troothpaste 1
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) Apr 12 bluestreak returns 60
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr '17 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar '17 arnold 22
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC