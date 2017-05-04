Church to host fish fry for police officers

The staff and congregation at Beech Street First Baptist Church will hold a fish fry Saturday for Texarkana, Ark., Police Department and Miller County Sheriff's Office. The meal, which will be prepared by church members, will be from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 2077 Cook Road, Texarkana, Ark.

