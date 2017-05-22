Ceremonies planned to honor America's heroes

As a preview of Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend, Opportunities Inc. will a brief outdoor public veterans Memorial Day ceremony from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday near their offices at 6101 North State Line Ave. The ceremony will consist of laying a wreath at the company's U.S. flagpole, followed by the playing of "Taps." Besides Thursday's ceremony, three local veterans organizations and Texarkana Funeral Home will be holding public Memorial Day and Memorial Day weekend services during a two-day period.

