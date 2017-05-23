Celebrating Equality
Georgia Reyes, 10, Theia Neuman, 10, and Zadock Casey, 6, play with bubbles Sunday at the Equality Texarkana's second annual Pride Picnic at Spring Lake Park. Equality Texarkana is a local organization that serves and empowers LGBT people in our area.
