Capital murder trial begins

Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin at the Miller County courthouse this morning for a man accused of capital murder in connection with a November 2015 shooting police described as a drug-related home invasion. Justin Damone Johnson, 29, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of killing Trevon Staten, 22, in the course of a narcotics-related robbery at the Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana, Ark.

