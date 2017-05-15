Capital murder trial begins
Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin at the Miller County courthouse this morning for a man accused of capital murder in connection with a November 2015 shooting police described as a drug-related home invasion. Justin Damone Johnson, 29, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of killing Trevon Staten, 22, in the course of a narcotics-related robbery at the Beacon Point Apartments in Texarkana, Ark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Sun
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Sun
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC