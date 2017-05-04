Art appreciation: Students study Frida Kahlo

North Heights Junior High student Perla Rodriguez, right, playing famous artist Frida Kahlo, reads a Spanish children's book written by classmate Summer Barrick, left, to College Hill Elementary students during the Frida Kahlo Project on Thursday at North Heights Junior High. The project, created by NHJH Spanish teacher Marissa Youngblood and Spanish 1 students, is a walk-in interactive museum on the life and culture of Kahlo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.