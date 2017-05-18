Arkansas-side police gear up for annual Torch Run fundraiser
The southwest leg of the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Wal-Mart, 133 Arkansas Blvd. Each year, Texarkana, Ark., Police Department participates in the annual torch run, said Officer Kristi Bennett, police spokeswoman. The event takes place across the state to honor the Special Olympics Arkansas athletes as they prepare for the Special Olympics Arkansas State Summer Games.
