Arkansas-side man arrested in Sav-A-Lot burglary, ATM theft

Joshua Rigsby, 33, of Texarkana, Ark., was arrested on charges of commercial burglary, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons, said Officer Kristi Bennett, spokeswoman for Texarkana, Ark., Police Department. When officers arrived on scene April 28, they discovered the business storefront had been crashed through with a pickup and an ATM machine had been stolen.

