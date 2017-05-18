Arkansas High trio win DAR recognition
Three Arkansas High students were recognized Friday for winning the Texarkana, Ark., Daughters of the American Revolution annual essay contest. Christina Cannady, David Gustafson and Adison Cummings each received a certificate for their essays on "Technology's Impact on the Voyage of Christopher Columbus."
