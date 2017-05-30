Airport's proposed $1.2M budget up for discussion today
The Texarkana Regional Airport Board's finance committee will meet this morning to iron out details on the airport's proposed $1.2 million budget for 2018. Airport Director Mark Mellinger presented copies of the budget to board members last week during the board's regular monthly meeting Airport officials are looking at tentatively asking the airport's joint owners - Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Ark., to contribute a proposed combined total of $166,280 to the overall projected budget.
