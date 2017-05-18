Airport board tables budget

Texarkana Regional Airport Board members agreed Thursday to table action on a proposed $1.2 million annual airport operations and maintenance budget for next year, pending further study. Airport Director Mark Mellinger presented copies of the proposed $1,213,959 2018 budget to board members during the regular monthly meeting.

