Airport board briefed on plan for big upgrades
The five-year plan to upgrade Texarkana Regional Airport was the subject of a briefing to members of the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors on Thursday. Airport Director Mark Mellinger explained why the airport is important to the local economy and shared plans to build a terminal and taxiway, alongside other improvements, by 2021.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 3
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr '17
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC