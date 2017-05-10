AHS students earn college certificates via concurrent enrollment

Nearly a dozen Arkansas High School students earned college certificates from University of Arkansas-Texarkana on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, during the college's graduation ceremony. Pictured, back row from left, are AHS students Jalen Manley, Zachary Herring, Andy Johnson-Wise and Tyler Hadaway and, front row, Tyler Crane, Michael Krupa, Riyan Stockton, Casey Perry, Jeffery Canida and Destiny Reed.

