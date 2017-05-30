A&P still seeking to fill two seats on commission
Two vacancies on the Texarkana, Ark., Advertising and Promotion Commission have proved difficult to fill, and the group continues to solicit applications for the seats. One seat has been open since Deborah Wright's resignation from the commission in March 2016 and another since Randy Thomas resigned in July 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|May 20
|Pleaser55
|29
|Missy Haywood
|May 19
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|May 14
|wild_for_jesus
|2
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May 9
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|anonnascum
|20
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|wild_for_jesus
|12
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC