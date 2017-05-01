A&P Commission to meet, talk convention center sale
The Texarkana, Ark., Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 216 Walnut St. The meeting's only agenda item is discussion of last week's bankruptcy court ruling on the sale of the Arkansas-side convention center. Judge Brenda Rhodes ruled that annual payments of $84,800 to the convention center from the A&P Commission will continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar '17
|Crazy guy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC