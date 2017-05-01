A&P Commission to meet, talk convention center sale

The Texarkana, Ark., Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 216 Walnut St. The meeting's only agenda item is discussion of last week's bankruptcy court ruling on the sale of the Arkansas-side convention center. Judge Brenda Rhodes ruled that annual payments of $84,800 to the convention center from the A&P Commission will continue.

