3 women arrested on prostitution charges by FBI, police
Texarkana, Ark., Police Department and the FBI out of Texarkana, Ark., have made several arrests as the result of a joint investigation focused on targeting underage prostitution and human trafficking in Texarkana. As a result of the investigation, three women were arrested on charges of prostitution and possessing an instrument of crime, said Officer Kristi Bennett, spokeswoman for the TAPD.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Wed
|troothpaste
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|anonnascum
|20
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Apr 21
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr '17
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|arnold
|22
