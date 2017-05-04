3 women arrested on prostitution charges by FBI, police

Texarkana, Ark., Police Department and the FBI out of Texarkana, Ark., have made several arrests as the result of a joint investigation focused on targeting underage prostitution and human trafficking in Texarkana. As a result of the investigation, three women were arrested on charges of prostitution and possessing an instrument of crime, said Officer Kristi Bennett, spokeswoman for the TAPD.

