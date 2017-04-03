U-Haul Self-Storage Acquires The Stor...

U-Haul Self-Storage Acquires The Storage Place in Texarkana, AR

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, has acquired The Storage Place in Texarkana, Ark. The 2.5-acre property at 5204 Links Drive comprises 40,275 square feet of storage space in 209 units as well as covered vehicle parking.

