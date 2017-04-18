Trial for suspect accused of raping Sunday school teacher slated to begin next Monday
A Miller County judge heard pretrial motions Monday in the case of a Texarkana man accused of raping and robbing his former Sunday schoolteacher in November 2015. Jury selection for Vasquez Dominique Hayes, 22, is scheduled for April 24 at the Miller County courthouse.
