Trial for suspect accused of raping S...

Trial for suspect accused of raping Sunday school teacher slated to begin next Monday

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

A Miller County judge heard pretrial motions Monday in the case of a Texarkana man accused of raping and robbing his former Sunday schoolteacher in November 2015. Jury selection for Vasquez Dominique Hayes, 22, is scheduled for April 24 at the Miller County courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) Apr 12 bluestreak returns 60
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar '17 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar '17 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar '17 Crazy guy 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC