Thieves steal ATM from Save-A-Lot using stolen truck

Texarkana, Ark., Police are investigating the theft of an ATM from inside the Save-A-Lot store on East Street early this morning. The suspects used a truck stolen from Texarkana, Texas, to drive through the doors of the Save-A-Lot at 4:30 a.m. today and steal the ATM, said Officer Kristi Bennett, TAPD spokeswoman.

