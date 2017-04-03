The Way It Was: Storms whip Texarkana...

The Way It Was: Storms whip Texarkana, Nashville areas

A government representative will be here tomorrow for the purpose of addressing the people on the "National Food Crusade" which is now being discussed throughout the country. Every farmer and businessman is asked to attend.

