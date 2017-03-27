The Way It Was: President Wilson is for war; college celebrates 40 years
The many friends of little Cora Correlle Daniel are delighted that she returns to school tomorrow after a trying siege of whooping cough, which has kept her at home for six weeks. Miss Lucy Arnold who attended the Teachers' Institute in Little Rock was the guest of R.M. Mann of that city last night at the weekly Country Club dinner date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|2
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|3
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Mar 19
|wild_for_jesus
|11
|Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case
|Feb '17
|George Nunn
|1
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Texarkanacc
|19
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC