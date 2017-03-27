The Way It Was: President Wilson is f...

The Way It Was: President Wilson is for war; college celebrates 40 years

The many friends of little Cora Correlle Daniel are delighted that she returns to school tomorrow after a trying siege of whooping cough, which has kept her at home for six weeks. Miss Lucy Arnold who attended the Teachers' Institute in Little Rock was the guest of R.M. Mann of that city last night at the weekly Country Club dinner date.

