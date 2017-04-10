Texas side considers backing Riverbend to pursue water rights
The Texarkana, Texas, City Council took a step toward securing future Wright Patman Lake water rights at its meeting Monday. The council heard a first briefing on a joint resolution with Riverbend Water Resources District that names Riverbend as the appropriate agency to apply for water rights on behalf of the city.
