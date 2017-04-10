Texas side considers backing Riverben...

Texas side considers backing Riverbend to pursue water rights

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The Texarkana, Texas, City Council took a step toward securing future Wright Patman Lake water rights at its meeting Monday. The council heard a first briefing on a joint resolution with Riverbend Water Resources District that names Riverbend as the appropriate agency to apply for water rights on behalf of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) 8 hr bluestreak returns 60
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 280,252,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC