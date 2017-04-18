Texarkana Rotary honors area Teachers...

Texarkana Rotary honors area Teachers of the Year

Texarkana Rotary Clubs honored area teachers Thursday during the 24th annual Cecil Phillips Teacher Appreciation Luncheon. The teachers from Texarkana Independent School District, Texarkana, Ark., School District, Liberty-Eylau ISD and Pleasant Grove ISD were also named as teachers of the year for their respective districts.

