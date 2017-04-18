Texarkana Rotary honors area Teachers of the Year
Texarkana Rotary Clubs honored area teachers Thursday during the 24th annual Cecil Phillips Teacher Appreciation Luncheon. The teachers from Texarkana Independent School District, Texarkana, Ark., School District, Liberty-Eylau ISD and Pleasant Grove ISD were also named as teachers of the year for their respective districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|6 hr
|sheelasumlin
|28
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar '17
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar '17
|Crazy guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC