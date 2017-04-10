Texarkana regional music center gives...

Texarkana regional music center gives first lifetime award

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

The three-day Scott Joplin International Centennial Celebration didn't pass without a salute to other locally-born renowned musicians and composers -even during one of the event's intermissions. Centennial event organizers took the occasion during a break at the April 1 celebration inside the Perot Theatre to spot-light former Texarkana resident Rule Beasley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb '17 George Nunn 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC