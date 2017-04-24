Texarkana rapist handed 80 years
A man who brandished a gun and wore a disguise the night he raped and robbed his former teacher in 2015 was sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of seven felonies Thursday by a Miller County jury. The jury deliberated about 35 minutes before finding Vasquez Dominique Hayes, 22, guilty on two counts of rape, two counts of theft of property and single counts of kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary and aggravated robbery.
