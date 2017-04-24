Texarkana rapist handed 80 years

Texarkana rapist handed 80 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A man who brandished a gun and wore a disguise the night he raped and robbed his former teacher in 2015 was sentenced to 80 years in prison after he was convicted of seven felonies Thursday by a Miller County jury. The jury deliberated about 35 minutes before finding Vasquez Dominique Hayes, 22, guilty on two counts of rape, two counts of theft of property and single counts of kidnapping, aggravated residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr 23 anonnascum 20
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Apr 21 sheelasumlin 28
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) Apr 12 bluestreak returns 60
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar '17 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar '17 Crazy guy 8
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,639,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC