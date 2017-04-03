Texarkana man accused in wife's death...

Texarkana man accused in wife's death to undergo evaluation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

A Texarkana man facing a criminally negligent homicide charge for allegedly running over his wife with his truck has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation. The Texarkana Gazette reports 35-year-old Lucas Connor McCarley, who is accused of causing the 2016 death of 35-year-old Casey McCarley, appeared in court for a pretrial hearing Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
College Hill middle School 19 hr Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Mar 19 wild_for_jesus 11
News Plea is guilty in mailed-threats case Feb '17 George Nunn 1
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC