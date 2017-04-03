TASD educator named Regional Principal of Year
Demarcus Green, principal at Kilpatrick Elementary, has been named the Regional Principal of the Year by Magnet Schools of America, the national association for magnet and theme-based schools. Green will receive the award during the Magnet Schools of America's 35th National Conference, scheduled for April 27-29 in Los Angeles.
