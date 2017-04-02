Soggy Sunday open line

Federal Judge Susan Webber Wright has ruled that Patricia Dawson, a transgender woman, may pursue her lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired by her employer, H & H Electric, because of her sex. John Goodson - the Texarkana attorney, D.C. lobbyist, and husband of Arkansas State Supreme Court Justice Courtney Goodson - was reprimanded today by a federal judge for his conduct in a class-action case.

