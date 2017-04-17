SAU inducts four into Hall of Fame for educational leaders
Honorees include Jason Sanders, superintendent of Ashdown School District; John Ward, superintendent of Magnolia School District; DeMarcus Green, principal of Kilpatrick Elementary in Texarkana, Ark., School District; and Jody Vines, principal of Washington Middle School in El Dorado, Ark. During the ceremony, Beth Anne Rankin, associate director of development at SAU, said the Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of educators who have "left golden footprints" at their respective schools, greatly supporting the education of students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|Apr 12
|bluestreak returns
|60
|The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16)
|Apr 7
|wild_for_jesus
|12
|College Hill middle School
|Apr 4
|Curious
|1
|Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|arnold
|22
|Child Molester supporters in OKC
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|8
|Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye...
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|2
|Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14)
|Mar 20
|Crazy guy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC