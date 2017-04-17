SAU inducts four into Hall of Fame fo...

SAU inducts four into Hall of Fame for educational leaders

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Honorees include Jason Sanders, superintendent of Ashdown School District; John Ward, superintendent of Magnolia School District; DeMarcus Green, principal of Kilpatrick Elementary in Texarkana, Ark., School District; and Jody Vines, principal of Washington Middle School in El Dorado, Ark. During the ceremony, Beth Anne Rankin, associate director of development at SAU, said the Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of educators who have "left golden footprints" at their respective schools, greatly supporting the education of students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) Apr 12 bluestreak returns 60
The World Pervert only got People Wet (Aug '16) Apr 7 wild_for_jesus 12
College Hill middle School Apr 4 Curious 1
News Fouke Man Arrested for Internet Stalking of a C... (Jun '10) Mar 25 arnold 22
Child Molester supporters in OKC Mar 20 Crazy guy 8
News Fire captain arrested in sexual assault of 5-ye... Mar 20 Crazy guy 2
Dr. for anxiety? (Dec '14) Mar 20 Crazy guy 3
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC