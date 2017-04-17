SAU inducts four into Hall of Fame for educational leaders

Honorees include Jason Sanders, superintendent of Ashdown School District; John Ward, superintendent of Magnolia School District; DeMarcus Green, principal of Kilpatrick Elementary in Texarkana, Ark., School District; and Jody Vines, principal of Washington Middle School in El Dorado, Ark. During the ceremony, Beth Anne Rankin, associate director of development at SAU, said the Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of educators who have "left golden footprints" at their respective schools, greatly supporting the education of students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.