Railfest 2017 receives $65K funding boost despite some concerns

Sixty-five thousand dollars in funding may have saved this year's Railfest only three weeks before the downtown festival is scheduled to take place. The Texarkana, Ark., Advertising and Promotion Commission awarded the money at its quarterly meeting Thursday, taking responsibility for most of Railfest's expenses despite at least one commissioner's misgivings.

