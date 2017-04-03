Quilt Show
Texarkana, Texas, Ward 3 council member Betty Williams, right, and Texarkana, Ark., Mayor Ruth Penney-Bell choose the quilts Thursday they will be awarding at the 26th annual Miller-Bowie Quilt Board Show at the Four States Fairgrounds. The show opens to the public today and runs through Saturday.
